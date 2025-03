Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome global health leaders to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025 is set to welcome prominent health and well-being industry leaders for three days of open, exclusive exchange and joint action from 15 – 17 April. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nah...