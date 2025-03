Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee, formed under the UAE Council for Fatwa, will convene tomorrow evening to receive reports and testimonies regarding the sighting of the Shawwal crescent for the year 1446 AH.The UAE Council for Fatwa has called on specialists, e...