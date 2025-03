DoH introduces advanced gene-editing therapy for sickle cell disease, thalassemia for first time in UAE

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, has announced the introduction of CASGEVY, the first CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy in the UAE. This achievement opens new horizons and offers innovative treatmen...