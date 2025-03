Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational revenues of AED 648.8 million, up 18.2% YoY

DUBAI, 28th March, 2025 (WAM) – Taaleem Holdings PJSC (Taaleem) announced today its financial results for the six-month period ending February 28, 2025, with robust double-digit growth in revenues, gross profit, and net profit (after tax).Taaleem maintained its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, repo...