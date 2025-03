Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 billion housing benefits package for citizens ahead of Eid Al Fitr

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved a housing benefits package worth AED6...