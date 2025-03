UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged warm Eid Al Fitr greetings in phone calls with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar; His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain...