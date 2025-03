Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

The Grand Mosque in Makkah welcomed more than 4.1 million worshippers and Umrah pilgrims on the 29th night of Ramadan — one of the most spiritually significant nights of the holy month, during which the Qur’an completion (Khatm Al-Qur’an) prayers were held.Saudi Gazette quoted Minister of Hajj and Umra...