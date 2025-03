Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, will offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, as well as a number of sheikhs, heads and directors of f...