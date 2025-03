Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

The Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region has announced that H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, will perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer tomorrow at the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain Region.Following the prayer, H.H. Sheikh Hazza will r...