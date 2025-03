Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs on Eid Al-Fitr

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan,...