‘Ghaitah Al Ain 2025’ Festival begins tomorrow in celebration of Eid Al-Fitr

AL AIN, 29th March, 2025 (WAM) – The ‘Ghaitah Al Ain 2025’ festival, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, will kick off tomorrow at ADNEC Al Ain (Outdoor Area), marking the start of five days of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.The festival offers visitors an experience that blend...