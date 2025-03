Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed extends Eid Al-Fitr greetings to UAE President, Vice Presidents, Rulers

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has extended congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Their Highnesses the Vice Presidents; and the Rulers of the Emirates on the occas...