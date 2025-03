Saud bin Saqr receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received well-wishers today at the Khuzam Guest House on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.The Ruler received greeti...