Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer this morning at the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain Region.Also performing prayer were sheikhs, officials and dignitaries from across the Al Ain Region, and a large congregation of wor...