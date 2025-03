Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

MOSCOW, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) – Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian Muslims on the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan."I’m sending you my warmest congratulations on the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. Marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this ancien...