UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and Tunisia, and Prime Minister of Iraq

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings today on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr during phone calls with His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; His Excellency Kais Saied,...