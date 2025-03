Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque reported a total of 122,286,712 worshippers during Ramadan 1446 AH, with 16,558,241 performing Umrah, 75,573,928 praying at the Grand Mosque, and 30,154,543 visiting the Prophet's Mosque.According to the Saudi Pr...