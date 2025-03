Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ketbi

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has offered condolences on the passing of Sabha Hamdan Ali Al Ketbi.His Highness attended the mourning majlis in Majlis Al Fou'ah, Al Ain Region, and extended his ...