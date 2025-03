Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received large numbers of well-wishers today at the Dhiyafa Majlis in Khuzam on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.H...