U.S. natural gas consumption set new winter, summer monthly records in 2024: EIA

WASHINGTON, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, U.S. natural gas consumption averaged a record 90.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and set new winter and summer monthly records in January and July, according to data released by Natural Gas Monthly of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EI...