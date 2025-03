UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria and Prime Minister of Pakistan

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings today on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr during phone calls with His Excellency Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq; His Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Presi...