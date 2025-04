DEWA approved 127,268 NOC applications under Soqoor programme in 2024

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA approved 127,268 No-Objection Certificate (NOC) applications under its Soqoor programme in 2024.These applications were submitted by 2,390 consultants and contractors as of 31 December 2024, markin...