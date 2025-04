AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024

AD Ports Group achieved record-breaking results in 2024, with revenues reaching AED17.29 billion and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), reaching AED4.51 billion, marking growth of 48 and 69 percent respectively compared to 2023.The Group's 2024 Annual Report highlig...