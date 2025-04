Value of certificates of origin issued by FCCI exceeded AED 13 billion last year

FUJAIRAH, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The number of active trade licences registered with the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) reached 11,503 licences in 2024, compared to 10,807 licences in 2023, reflecting an increase of approximately 6%.Sultan Al Hindasi, Director General of the Cham...