AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof nternational top stars

DUBAI, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), in collaboration with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, is organising the Dubai International championship – part of the AJP Tour series – from April 4 to 6 at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai. The event will feature over 1,000 male and f...