OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, adjust production upward

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 3 April 2025, to review global market conditions and o...