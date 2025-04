AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisation of Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, has appointed Mar Construction Civil & Obras Publicas - LDA to design and build the topside and marine infrastructure of the Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal, located in Ang...