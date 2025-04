Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 2,100 fishermen

ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), the Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship kicked off today. The event is organised by the ADSC, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Marine S...