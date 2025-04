Cholera should not be killing anyone in 21st century: WHO

GENEVA, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – Philippe Barboza, cholera team lead at the World Health Organisation (WHO), said that this year already, 100,000 cholera cases and 1,300 deaths had been reported. Preliminary data showed that 810,000 and 5,900 deaths had been reported in the year 2024, a large increas...