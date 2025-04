Minister of Family led UAE delegation to 69th Session of the UN Commission on Status of Women

NEW YORK, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, led the United Arab Emirates’ delegation to the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69). The key theme of CSW69 was the review and appraisal of the implementation of the Beijing Decl...