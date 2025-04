47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow

Challenge Sir Bani Yas, the UAE's ultimate destination triathlon on the spectacular Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is set to launch tomorrow in its first edition under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region. It is the first long-dista...