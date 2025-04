UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians

TASHKENT, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council participated in the 39th session of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, held on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the IPU, which is taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 5-9 April 2025. Members...