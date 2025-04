Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 2025

ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – On behalf of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, officially inaugurated the Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon, marking the first-ever full-distance triathlon to take plac...