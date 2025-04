Godolphin's Dubai Future wins $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup, the second race of the 29th Dubai World Cup, on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse.Trained by Saeed bin Suroor and ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, Dubai Future outperformed 10 horses, finishing the 3200-metre race ...