Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Ireland’s Believing was crowned champion of the $1.5 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint, run over a distance of 1,200 metres on turf at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday. 11 horses contested the fourth race of the 29th Dubai World Cup.Trained by George Boughey and ridden by Wi...