ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Butheeb Endurance Village will host on Sunday, 6th April 2025, the Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners.The CEN 100 km for ladies will be staged on Monday, while the CEN 100 km finale for giants will be held on Tuesday.The event is organised by Butheeb Inter...