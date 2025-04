Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

DUBAI, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – Japan's‘Soul Rush’, was crowned champion of the "Dubai Turf" race for purebred thoroughbreds of the first category, the 7th round of the Dubai World Cup 2025, which was held today at the global Meydan racecourse.Under jockey Christian Demuro, 'Soul Rush', owned by Tats...