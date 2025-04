Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Classic

Japan's ‘Danon Decile’ was crowned champion of the "Longines Dubai Sheema Classic" race for purebred thoroughbreds of the first category, the eighth round of the Dubai World Cup evening 2025, which was held today at the global Meydan racecourse.Ridden by Keita Tosaki, Danon Decile, owned by Danox C...