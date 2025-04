DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

DUBAI, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA commissioned 1,530 11 kV distribution substations across Dubai in 2024, marking an 8.2% increase compared to 2023. The construction of these substations and related...