Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East Energy 2025

Ducab Group has launched its latest innovation, the High Voltage (HV) Fiber Optic cable, at the Middle East Energy 2025 exhibition in Dubai. As the first of its kind in the GCC, this pioneering product will deliver smarter, greener, and more resilient power solutions to support growing global energy ...