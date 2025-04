Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Resident Person’s Nexus in UAE for purposes of Corporate Tax Law

The Ministry of Finance has announced the issuance of Cabinet Decision No. 35 of 2025 on the Determination of a Non-Resident Person’s Nexus in the State for the Purposes of Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses which replaces the provisions of Cabinet Decisio...