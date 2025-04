AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers

The 14th edition of the AIM Congress is set to begin tomorrow under the theme 'Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape – Towards a New Balanced World Structure.' The event will take place from 7th to 9th April at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.Presidents...