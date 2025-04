UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title

UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s rider Tadej Pogačar rode alone to the finish in Oudenaarde to win his second Ronde van Vlaanderen title on Sunday. It was a bold show of aggression from the world champion, whose final and decisive attack on the Oude Kwaremont dispatched of his rivals with 18km to go.Also know...