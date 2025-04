UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch

UAE's outstanding bonds and Sukuk surged to $309.4 billion by Q1 2025, marking an 8.3 percent year-on-year increase, according to Fitch Ratings.Bashar Al Natoor, Managing Director and the Global Head of Fitch Ratings' Islamic Finance Group, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM), that the UAE's debt mar...