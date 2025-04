World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

Abu Dhabi is set to host the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 (WCEMS) on 8th-9th April at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor.Organised by the National ...