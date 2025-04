SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2025 (WAM) -- The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi today saw the launch of Sustainable City 2.0 (TSC 2.0), the next-generation city that is AI-driven, net-zero, and human-centric, by SEE Holding.In this AI-driven city, waste becomes a resource—repurpo...