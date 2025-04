Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 4th Sharjah Booksellers Conference

In the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); the 4th edition of the Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opened on Monday, uniting over 750 booksellers, publishers, and literary professionals from 92 countries under the vision of...