DUBAI, 7th April, 2025 (WAM) – Participants in the 10th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) issued 12 strategic recommendations.Organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) from 13th to 16th January 2025 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed b...