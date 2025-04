E& UAE redefines 5G with 6 GHz, 600 MHz testing

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2025 (WAM) – Today e& UAE announced a pioneering test of the 6 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum bands, recently allocated for IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). Achieving ultra-fast speeds of up t...