President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians participating in 150th IPU Assembly

TASHKENT, 7th April, 2025 (WAM)-- Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, has received Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, head of the UAE Parliamentary Division delegation participating in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), along with the heads of the Gulf l...